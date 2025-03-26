AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance
AVVH stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 10,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,144. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
