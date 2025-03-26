WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Declares Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 35.7% increase from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ WTBN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 15,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.99.
About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
