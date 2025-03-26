WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Declares Dividend of $0.22

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DTH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

