WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Declares Dividend of $0.22

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DTH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $43.44.
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.