Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a negative net margin of 2,450.11%.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 75,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,082. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

