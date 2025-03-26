WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 16.1% increase from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
AGGY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,841. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
