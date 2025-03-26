Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Sells $232,732.50 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,848. The trade was a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OLLI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. 867,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,333. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,843,000 after buying an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after buying an additional 2,948,393 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

