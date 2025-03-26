The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $4.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.18.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.