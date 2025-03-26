The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $4.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.18.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
