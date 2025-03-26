W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.20 ($0.76). 321,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 260,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.76).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) price objective on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a report on Tuesday.
W.A.G payment solutions Trading Up 1.0 %
W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, analysts predict that W.A.G payment solutions plc will post 7.1466198 EPS for the current year.
W.A.G payment solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
About W.A.G payment solutions
Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.
Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.
Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.
Read More
