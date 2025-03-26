Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMEV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,400. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

