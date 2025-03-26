Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF ( NYSEARCA:QVMS Free Report ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

