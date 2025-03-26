Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
