Quetta Acquisition (NASDAQ:QETA) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.72. 737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Get Quetta Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quetta Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,496,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Quetta Acquisition by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 342,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 227,884 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quetta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quetta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.