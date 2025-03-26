Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAIW) Trading Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAIW – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.40. 92,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 47,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

