Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Down 26.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) traded down 26.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Orora Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2517 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.