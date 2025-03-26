Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.17 and last traded at $58.17. 2,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50.

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This is an increase from Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

About Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF

The Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index ETF (CVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of US mid-cap stocks CVMC was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

