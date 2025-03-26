VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 165,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 636,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

VERSES AI Company Profile

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

