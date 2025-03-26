Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Grows By 1,980.0%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Soluna Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ SLNHP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Soluna has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
About Soluna
