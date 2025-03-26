Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Grows By 1,980.0%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Soluna Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SLNHP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Soluna has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

