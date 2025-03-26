VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Down 93.7% in March

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSMV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 6,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

