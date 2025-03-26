Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 80.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGLN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,666. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.