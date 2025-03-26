Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 80.2% in March

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGLN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 74,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,666. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

