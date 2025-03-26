Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Down 94.2% in March

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 477,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Zoomcar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Zoomcar Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZCAR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 77,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,937. Zoomcar has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $1,260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($71.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

