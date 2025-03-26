EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 15,650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
EnQuest Stock Performance
Shares of ENQUF remained flat at $0.16 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
EnQuest Company Profile
