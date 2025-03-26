EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 15,650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQUF remained flat at $0.16 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.