Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mobivity Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MFON remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
Mobivity Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobivity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.