Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mobivity Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MFON remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.