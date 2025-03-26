ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) was down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

ITM Power Trading Up 9.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.87.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

