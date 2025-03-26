iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.70. 23,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 31,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period.

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

