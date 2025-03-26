Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 8,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Celtic Stock Up 5.1 %
CLTFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.
About Celtic
