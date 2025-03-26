Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 8,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Celtic Stock Up 5.1 %

CLTFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

