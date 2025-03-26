Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 12,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

