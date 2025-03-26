Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 32,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $465,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,322,696 shares in the company, valued at $61,944,233.68. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,543. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

