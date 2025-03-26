Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.7 %

MSTR traded down $12.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,723,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,936,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.