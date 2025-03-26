Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,980 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $20,681.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,187.86. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80.

On Monday, March 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 4,173 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $20,364.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 311,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,800 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 898,481 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cryoport by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 609,021 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 409,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

