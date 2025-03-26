Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 74,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

