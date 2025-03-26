B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 14,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.