Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a 62.0% increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rightmove Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,205. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.20.
About Rightmove
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.