Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 2,097 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $89,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,461.76. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 666,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,474,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 282,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after acquiring an additional 232,631 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

