Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Drops By 97.5%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:YASKY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $87.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

