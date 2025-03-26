Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Up 637.5% in March

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 637.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.94.
About Starco Brands
