Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Up 637.5% in March

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 637.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.