Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vonovia Price Performance

Vonovia stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 71,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

Get Vonovia alerts:

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.