Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 883,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Highland Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.