ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.30. Approximately 8,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.
ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.
ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4934 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile
The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.