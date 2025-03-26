ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.30. Approximately 8,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4934 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.