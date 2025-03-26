Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.

About Xtracker Msci Acwi Ex Us High

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

