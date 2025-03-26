Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 11,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 27,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.00 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

