Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.81. 62,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

