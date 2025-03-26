AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBGGet Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548 ($7.09) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.19). Approximately 15,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561 ($7.26).

AIB Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 466.42. The company has a market cap of £14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.65.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a €0.37 ($0.40) dividend. This is a boost from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 5.44%. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

Further Reading

