Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 15,924,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,665,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

