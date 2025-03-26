Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.77.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
