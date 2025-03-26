NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:QQQH)

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3751 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Price Performance
QQQH stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 7,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36. NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $53.80.
About NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF
