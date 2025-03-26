AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 4,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,633. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99.

About AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.

