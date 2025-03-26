ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1415 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

UCYB traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Dividend History for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB)

