LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 111.0% increase from LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:LQAI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.92. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $36.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.
About LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF
