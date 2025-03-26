MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.9 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.5 %

MLKN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.42%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

