Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is presently 29.28%.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.