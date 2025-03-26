Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 4,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Peninsula Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

